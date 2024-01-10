A foreign ministry statement denounced the "systematic character" of actions it said were directed against Russian citizens, including journalists.
"Moldova's leadership continues to make aggressive anti-Russian declarations," the statement said.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Moldova's parliament last month approved a new defence strategy identifying Russia and corruption as the two biggest threats to the country's security.
