MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry summoned the Moldovan ambassador on Wednesday, issued him a protest against "unfriendly acts" on the part of the ex-Soviet state's pro-European government and said it was barring entry to a number of its nationals.

A foreign ministry statement denounced the "systematic character" of actions it said were directed against Russian citizens, including journalists.

"Moldova's leadership continues to make aggressive anti-Russian declarations," the statement said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moldova's parliament last month approved a new defence strategy identifying Russia and corruption as the two biggest threats to the country's security.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sandra Maler)