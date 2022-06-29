Russia tells U.N. chief it's ready to help avert food crisis

June 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it was ready to
work with the United Nations to combat the risks of a global
food crisis, and was willing to meet its obligations to export
food and fertilisers.
The commitments were made in a conversation between Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres, Lavrov's ministry said in a statement.
However, the statement stopped short of announcing any new
concrete steps, and repeated earlier Russian charges that
Ukrainian actions and Western sanctions were to blame for the
crisis.
"It was emphasised that the export of Ukrainian grain is
hindered by the mining of the Black Sea by Kyiv," it said.
"In addition, Russia's readiness to continue fulfilling its
obligations to export food and fertilisers was confirmed,
despite the fact that their implementation is significantly
complicated by illegal unilateral sanctions by Western states
and the disruption of global production and supply chains due to
the coronavirus pandemic."
Russia's war in Ukraine has exacerbated a global food
crisis, sending prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel
and fertiliser.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global
wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser
exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower
oil.
Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments
from its Black Sea ports have stalled and millions of tonnes of
grain are stuck in silos. Moscow says the onus is on Kyiv to
remove mines from the ports to free up shipping lanes.
Russia says Western sanctions against it are worsening the
situation. The sanctions do not directly target its grain and
fertilisers, but have hit exports because of the difficulty of
arranging shipping, insurance and finance.
Lavrov told Guterres that Moscow was willing to work further
to reduce the food crisis threat, including in coordination with
the United Nations, the Russian statement said, without
providing details.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan;
Editing by Alison Williams)