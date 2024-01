MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian air defences thwarted a drone attack on Monday on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the city of Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow, regional governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.

He said there was no fire and no casualties.

The attempted attack followed a series of similar drone raids on Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks, some of which have disrupted fuel production. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)