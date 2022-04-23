Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia to deploy Sarmat missiles by autumn in 'historic' nuclear upgrade

04/23/2022 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched in Arkhangelsk region

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday it plans to deploy its newly tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of mounting nuclear strikes against the United States, by autumn.

The target stated by Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, is an ambitious one as Russia reported its first test-launch only on Wednesday and Western military experts say more will be needed before the missile can be deployed.

The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.

This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical issues, marks a show of strength by Russia at a time when the war in Ukraine has sent tensions with the United States and its allies soaring to their highest levels since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Rogozin said in an interview with Russian state TV that the missiles would be deployed with a unit in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, about 3,000 km (1,860 miles) east of Moscow.

He said they would be placed at the same sites and in the same silos as the Soviet-era Voyevoda missiles they are replacing, something that would save "colossal resources and time".

The launch of the "super-weapon" was an historic event that would guarantee the security of Russia's children and grandchildren for the next 30-40 years, Rogozin added.

Western concern at the risk of nuclear war has increased since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 with a speech in which he pointedly referred to Moscow's nuclear forces and warned that any attempt to get in Russia's way "will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history."

"The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Holmes)

By Mark Trevelyan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aRussia renews assault on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
10:40aRussia renews assault on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
10:05aUkrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
RE
10:01aUkrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
RE
09:56aJapan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
RE
09:52aJapan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
RE
09:51aStrike causes chaos at Amsterdam airport as holiday begins
RE
09:32aSix people killed in blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital -ambulance official
RE
09:30aJapan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to US carrier
RE
09:22aJapan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to U.S. carrier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
2EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
3Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group
4Credit Agricole S A : Communique
5Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021 of Aluminum Corporation..

HOT NEWS