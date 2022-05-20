Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia to lift short-selling ban from June 1

05/20/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

(Reuters) -Russia's central bank will from June 1 lift a ban on short selling of securities and on buying of foreign currencies using credit leveraging, in moves to increase market liquidity as volatility has subsided, it said on Friday.

Russia restricted trading in Russian assets in March, saying it wanted to protect investors' rights and ensure decisions were not driven by political pressure, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The short-selling ban led to a drop in turnover on the Moscow Exchange to 88 trillion roubles ($1.49 trillion) in April from 95.7 trillion roubles in the same month of 2021, data showed on Friday.

The central bank said it would still limit the size of credit leveraging that a brokerage can offer its clients until the end of this year.

The rouble has rallied to its strongest levels in years against the euro and dollar, which analysts attributed to EU countries preparing to pay Russia for gas and to capital controls imposed by Moscow.

Russia is expected to ease those controls further.

The central bank has said a ban on the sale of securities by non-residents helped to avoid extreme market volatility that could have caused mass defaults through a domino effect.

Stock market lobby NAUFOR said on Thursday non-residents should be able to gradually divest Russian assets so the securities they own can return to the market.

($1 = 59.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aMoney markets price in 50-50 chance of 50 bps July ECB hike
RE
11:10aBOJ's Kuroda vows to keep easy policy, remain dovish G7 outlier
RE
11:09aFrance's Macron opts for continuity in government reshuffle
RE
11:09aMcDonald's Russia franchisees to have option of working under new brand -TASS
RE
11:09aWHO to hold emergency meeting on monkeypox on Friday -sources
RE
11:05aGold slips as dollar rebounds, but set for weekly gain
RE
11:04aRussia to lift short-selling ban from June 1
RE
11:01aDeere exec says chips are an issue and will probably continue to…
RE
10:59aDeere exec says small ag and turf business has probably been the…
RE
10:59aDeere exec says exceedingly low inventory levels are probably st…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
2Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
4Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet
5Analysis-Musk's ESG attack spotlights $35 trillion industry confusion

HOT NEWS