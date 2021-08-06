Russia to raise tax on metals producers in 2022 - Putin

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia will raise a mineral extraction tax (MET) on metals producers in 2022.

The idea to withdraw excess profits from mining firms was introduced by Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov last month but he said the government had not yet made any decision at that point.

"Starting from the next year, from January 1 I think, new higher taxes on mineral extraction will be imposed. This concerns the metals industry," said Putin at a meeting with construction workers.

It would be the third tax increase for the Russian metals and mining industry since the start of this year, when the government raised the MET export tax for metals firms to boost proceeds for the pandemic-hit budget. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)