Russia to raise tax on metals producers in 2022 - Putin

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday that Russia will raise a mineral extraction tax
(MET) on metals producers in 2022.
The idea to withdraw excess profits from mining firms was
introduced by Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov last month
but he said the government had not yet made any decision at that
point.
"Starting from the next year, from January 1 I think, new
higher taxes on mineral extraction will be imposed. This
concerns the metals industry," said Putin at a meeting with
construction workers.
It would be the third tax increase for the Russian metals
and mining industry since the start of this year, when the
government raised the MET export tax for metals firms to boost
proceeds for the pandemic-hit budget.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Maria Tsvetkova
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)