BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Russia will reopen its doors to Brazil's bovine products after a month-long halt prompted by a mad cow disease scare, Brazil's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Two weeks after the mad cow case was discovered in Brazil on Feb 20, it was dubbed "atypical" and Brazilian authorities sought to resume exports in many of its foreign markets.

The ban was only enforced on meat from the Brazilian state of Para, where the atypical case was detected.

"The Brazilian government received with satisfaction the announcement today, April 7, of the end of restrictions on Brazilian beef imposed by Russia due to the isolated case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) in the state of Para", the ministry said.

In 2022, beef exports to Russia totaled around $165 million, equivalent to 24,000 tons, according to government data.

China also enforced a month-long ban on exports from Brazil due to the scare, but resumed them on March 23.

