Russia to service foreign debt using gas-for-roubles type scheme -Vedomosti

May 30 (Reuters) - Russia plans to settle its Eurobond
obligations using a mechanism similar to the scheme used to pay
for Russian gas in roubles, the Vedomosti newspaper reported,
citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.
The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a
historic debt default last Wednesday by not extending its
license to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure
following Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.
Facing an unprecedented debt crisis, Finance Minister
Siluanov said on Friday that Moscow would continue to service
its external debt in roubles, defending its role as a reliable
borrower by all possible means.
In order to receive payments, Eurobond holders will have to
open foreign currency and rouble accounts at a Russian bank,
Siluanov told Vedomosti.
"As it happens with paying for gas in roubles: we are
credited with foreign currency, here it is exchanged for roubles
on behalf of (the gas buyer), and this is how the payment takes
place. The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the
same way, only in the other direction," Vedomosti cited Siluanov
as saying.
Russia will be able to bypass Western payment infrastructure
using this system, with payments being made through Russia's
National Settlement Depository (NSD), Siluanov told Vedomosti.
There will be no limit on rouble conversion into forex and
the scheme will be reviewed by the government soon, he added.
The finance ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters
request for comment.
This month, before the U.S. waiver allowing Russia to
continue servicing its debt expired, the NSD made coupon
payments in foreign currency on Eurobonds maturing in 2026
and 2036. Both payments were due
on May 27, with a 30-day grace period.
By many definitions, Russia will be in default if the funds
do not appear in creditors' accounts by the end of that grace
period. Russia's next Eurobond coupon payments fall due in late
June.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries
he terms "unfriendly" pay for gas in roubles or be cut off.
Buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account
at a Russian bank, which then converts the cash into roubles.
