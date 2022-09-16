Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia vows to continue Mir card expansion after new U.S. sanctions

09/16/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday pledged to keep expanding the number of countries that accept its Mir bank cards after new U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions.

The United States on Thursday sanctioned the chief executive of the Bank of Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), which runs Mir, saying it was seeking to hold the Russian government accountable for its Feb. 24 invasion and continuing war against Ukraine.

"Russia has scrambled to find new ways to process payments and conduct transactions," the U.S. Treasury said. "Directly and indirectly, Russia's financial technocrats have supported the Kremlin's unprovoked war."

The importance of Mir cards for Russians rose substantially this year after U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc suspended operations in Russia and their cards that were issued in Russia stopped working abroad.

Cuba, South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam and a handful of former Soviet republics accept Mir, which means both "peace" and "world" in Russian, with others such as Iran intending to follow suit soon.

The central bank said Mir cards and other NSPK services would continue working as usual in Russia.

"Foreign partners themselves take decisions about opening their infrastructure to accept Mir cards," the central bank said. "At the same time, we intend to continue dialogue about expanding the geography of Mir card acceptance."

The U.S. Treasury said it had blacklisted 22 individuals, including four financial executives whose actions could directly or indirectly support Russia's war effort by helping it evade financial sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion.

One of those four was named as Vladimir Komlev, the head of NSPK.

"Russia created its own state-run card payment system in 2014 out of fear of U.S. and European sanctions," the Treasury said.

"In his role, Komlev has promoted the Mir network in other countries, which ultimately could assist Russia in circumventing international sanctions."

NSPK did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Moscow says that what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine was necessary to prevent its neighbour being used as a platform for Western aggression, and to defend Russian-speakers. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss these arguments as baseless pretexts for an imperial-style war of aggression.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -2.73% 316.96 Delayed Quote.-11.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.21% 60.333 Delayed Quote.-20.32%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.06% 18.269 Delayed Quote.37.10%
VISA, INC. -2.03% 195.37 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
08:58aForeigners Acquire C$14.83 Billion of Canadian Securities in July
DJ
08:55aKyrgyzstan says Tajikistan resumed firing on border after ceasefire
RE
08:53aSeparatists blame Kyiv for killings of officials in Russian-occupied areas
RE
08:53aCanada Wholesale Transactions Down 0.6% in July
DJ
08:52aShopify offers workers greater say in compensation structure to attract talent
RE
08:51aSanctions hamper Russia's ability to make advanced weapons, NATO says
RE
08:50aChina and India among SCO states urging 'balance' in climate approach
RE
08:44aMeloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
RE
08:44aCanada Housing Starts Drop 3%, to 267,443
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
2France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
3HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5LEG IMMOBILIEN : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS