Russia waged deliberate campaign to commit atrocities in Bucha - Blinken

"What we've seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit," Blinken told reporters before departing for Brussels for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting.

"It's a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities," he said.

Russia, which says it launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24 to demilitarize and "denazify" its neighbour, denies targeting civilians and said the deaths were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)