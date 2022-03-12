Russia warns EU of soaring energy prices - Interfax

March 12 (Reuters) - The European Union faces soaring energy
prices in the wake of sanctions imposed against Moscow over
events in Ukraine, Interfax quoted a Russian foreign ministry
official as saying on Saturday.
Nikolai Kobrinets said Russia was a reliable supplier of
energy, but was ready for a tough confrontation in the sector if
necessary. He did not provide details of what that confrontation
might entail.
He said the situation on global energy markets would lead to
the EU paying at least three times more for oil, gas and
electricity.
"I believe the European Union would not benefit from this -
we have more durable supplies and stronger nerves," Kobrinets
told Interfax.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)