Russia weighs hike in taxes on oil, gas -Kommersant

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia is considering raising taxes on
the oil and gas sector in order to plug the 2023 budget gap, the
Kommersant daily said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with
the discussions.
The government wants, in particular, to raise the export
duty on gas to up to 50%, start levying a duty on liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and raise domestic gas prices so that
companies pay more in minerals extraction tax, the paper said https://bit.ly/3UpV3ko.
The finance ministry has also proposed hiking the oil export
duty and increasing state revenue from the oil products trade.
