Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap, says Putin energy point man

*
Russia will not sell oil subject to price cap
*
Russia working on mechanism to prohibit price cap
*
Russia would rather accept production cut
*
West imposes $60/barrel cap on Russian seaborne crude
MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's second
largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a
Western price cap even if it has to cut production, President
Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said.
The Group of Seven and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per
barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after European
Union members overcame resistance from Poland.
The move by the West to prohibit shipping, insurance and
re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude
above the cap, is an attempt to punish Putin for the Ukraine
conflict.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday
the move by the West was a gross interference which contradicted
the rules of free trade and would destabilise global energy
markets by triggering a shortage of supply.
"We are working on mechanisms to prohibit the use of a price
cap instrument, regardless of what level is set, because such
interference could further destabilise the market," said Novak,
who is the Russian government official in charge of the
country's oil, gas, atomic energy and coal.
"We will sell oil and petroleum products only to those
countries that will work with us under market conditions, even
if we have to reduce production a little," he added.
Novak said the Western cap could trigger trouble in the
products markets and could affect other countries beside Russia.
'FROZEN'
It is unclear what, if any, immediate impact the Western cap
will have on Russian oil flows because the discounted price to
Brent for Russian blends has widened so significantly.
Urals blend <URL-NWE-E> <URL-E> was trading at around $61.3
per barrel - just over one dollar above the cap level. Brent
crude futures closed at $85.57 per barrel on Friday.
Selling oil and gas to Europe has been one of the main
sources for Russian foreign currency earnings since Soviet
geologists found oil and gas in the swamps of Siberia in the
decades after World War Two.
A source who asked not to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the situation told Reuters that a decree was
being prepared to prohibit Russian companies and traders from
interacting with countries and companies guided by the cap.
In essence, such a decree would ban the export of oil and
petroleum products to countries and companies that apply it.
Since he ordered the Feb. 24 military operation in Ukraine,
Putin says the United States and its allies have embarked on
economic war against Russia with the most severe sanctions in
modern history, warning that they will face a energy crisis.
Putin in September warned the West that he could cut off
energy supplies if price caps were imposed, telling them that
Europe would be "frozen" like a wolf's tail in a well-known
Russian fairy tale.
Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil
beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a
U.S. official told Reuters in October, underscoring the limits
of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
Alexander Smith)