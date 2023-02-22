Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russia will not fire hypersonic missile at S.Africa naval exercise

02/22/2023 | 07:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHARD'S BAY, South Africa (Reuters) - Russia will not fire its new generation "Zircon" hypersonic missile during a joint naval exercise it is participating in alongside South Africa and China, a senior Russian naval officer said on Wednesday.

The 10-day exercise, which is taking place off South Africa's eastern coast and coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has raised alarm among Western governments.

Russia's TASS news agency reported earlier this month that a frigate participating in the drills would perform a training launch of the Zircon missile system during the exercise.

However Captain Oleg Gladkiy, who is heading the Russian contingent, said during a media briefing that no test launch would take place.

"The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises," Gladkiy said. "There is no hidden meaning in the exercises that we are performing today."

President Vladimir Putin has called the Zircon, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound, "unstoppable".

(Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi in Richard's Bay; Writing by Joe Bavier)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.57% 456.61 Real-time Quote.-0.13%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.39% 2029.44 Real-time Quote.5.17%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.06% 150.39 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 74.696 Delayed Quote.1.40%
Latest news "Economy"
07:35aLuxembourg Issues EUR3 Billion in Dual-Tranche Bond Transaction
DJ
07:34aIndian inflation remains high, premature to lower guard - MPC minutes
RE
07:32aFutures stable after Wall St rout on rate worries
RE
07:31aTSX futures fall as oil prices slip; Fed minutes in focus
RE
07:30aUK PM Sunak says Northern Ireland EU deal must address democratic deficit
RE
07:28aGerman trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group
RE
07:26aRussia will not fire hypersonic missile at S.Africa naval exercise
RE
07:23aIndia's Biocon raises $129 million from Kotak to fund biosimilars deal
RE
07:17aNew Zealand's Central Bank Raises Rate Despite -2-
DJ
07:17aNew Zealand's Central Bank Raises Rate Despite Storm Uncertainty; BOJ's Bond-Yield Cap Comes Under Fresh Pressure; Business Surveys Find Economic Strength
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3Stellantis grows and raises dividend and employee bonus
4Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Decli..
5Fresenius and FMC shares go their separate ways

HOT NEWS