Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russia will not supply oil and gas to countries supporting price cap, Kremlin says

11/24/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference in Samarkand

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to supply oil and gas to countries supporting a price cap on Russian oil, the Kremlin said on Thursday, but will make a final decision once it analyses all the figures.

The G7 is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne oil at $65-$70 a barrel, though European Union governments have not yet agreed on a price and talks are set to continue.

"As of now, we stand by President (Vladimir) Putin's position that we will not supply oil and gas to the countries which would set (the cap) and join the cap," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told his daily call with reporters.

"But we need to analyse everything before we formulate our position."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.36% 84.65 Delayed Quote.12.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.31% 59.9848 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
WTI 0.03% 77.538 Delayed Quote.6.62%
Latest news "Economy"
06:47aChina's bank sector issued 2.64 trillion yuan in real estate development loans in Jan-Oct
RE
06:46aRussia and Ukraine to free 50 prisoners of war each, Moscow-backed leader says
RE
06:43aPostal Savings Bank of China to provide $39 billion of property sector financing
RE
06:40aRussia will not supply oil and gas to countries supporting price cap, Kremlin says
RE
06:36aKremlin: Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands
RE
06:32aEU to approve Hungary's recovery plan, hold payouts until conditions met
RE
06:31aMorgan Stanley expects Ghana to restructure both domestic and external debt
RE
06:22aHungary govt expects total of 7 billion in EU funds next year
RE
06:17aTurkey Central Bank Cuts Policy Rate to 9%
DJ
06:15aDeutsche Bank CEO warns of reliance on government aid packages
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2DIY retailer Kingfisher boosted by sales of energy efficient products
3Umicore completes  591 million sustainability linked private debt pla..
4South Korean shares rise on slower rate hike hopes
5Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for th..

HOT NEWS