'Russia will pay': West to warn Putin in trio of summits

* Unprecedented trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits in one day
* A show of unity by military, economic and diplomatic
powers
* NATO to agree on further troops for its eastern flank
* EU divided on energy sanctions, to address energy crunch
BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Western nations will warn
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that his country
will pay "ruinous" costs for invading Ukraine, during an
unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits that will
be attended by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The hectic day of summitry to maintain Western unity will
kick off at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where the
transatlantic defense alliance's leaders will agree to ramp up
military forces on Europe's eastern flank.
Alarmed by the prospect that Russia might escalate the war
with its neighbor after a grinding month-long conflict, the 30
nations of NATO will also agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend
against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.
The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will be
underlined by an emergency meeting of the G7 advanced economies.
Then, with a summit of the 27-nation European Union,
countries representing more than half of the world's gross
domestic product will have met in one day.
"We must ensure that the decision to invade a sovereign
independent country is understood to be a strategic failure that
carries with it ruinous costs for Putin and Russia," Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the EU parliament.
Russia's assault on Ukraine has killed thousands and driven
almost a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their
homes, according to United Nations data, including more than 3.6
million who have fled the country.
Putin says his forces are engaged in a "special military
operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and
the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
"President Putin has made a big mistake," NATO Secretary
General Jens Stoltenberg said as he arrived at the meeting,
pointing to the strength of Ukraine's resistance and the unity
of the West.
In this "most serious security crisis in a generation,"
Stoltenberg said, "as long as we stand together we are safe."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address both
the NATO and EU summits by video-conference.
He has pleaded, without success, for NATO to create a no-fly
zone over Ukraine, but Western allies have imposed sweeping
sanctions against Russia and provided weapons and aid worth
billions of dollars for Ukraine's defense.
EASTERN FLANK
NATO has sharply increased its presence on its eastern
borders, with some 40,000 troops spread from the Baltic to the
Black Sea. NATO's Stoltenberg said the leaders would discuss
deploying four new combat units in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary
and Slovakia.
"I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in
all domains, with major increases in the eastern part of the
alliance. On land, in the air and at sea," he said.
Washington said Biden and his European counterparts would
announce new sanctions against Russia and measures to tighten
existing sanctions. However, EU diplomats played down
expectations of major new sanctions.
Russia has been frozen out of world commerce to a degree
never before visited on such a large economy. But the biggest
loophole is an exception for its energy exports. Some EU member
states are resisting calls to ban Russian oil and gas, as they
rely heavily on them.
EU leaders are expected to agree at their two-day summit to
jointly buy gas, as they seek to cut reliance on Russian fuels
and build a buffer against supply shocks.
Brussels is also aiming to strike a deal with Biden to
secure additional U.S. liquefied natural gas supplies for the
next two winters.
"The consequences of this war on Europe's security
architecture will be far-reaching," the president of the EU's
executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday. "And I am
not just talking about security in military terms. But also
energy security, and even food security are at stake."
