News: Latest News
Russia won't supply oil to the world market if price cap imposed -Interfax

07/20/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
July 20 (Reuters) - Russia will not supply oil to the world market if a price cap is imposed, Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as telling Russian television on Wednesday.

"If these prices that they are talking about are lower than the cost of producing oil, then of course Russia will not ensure the supply of this oil to world markets. This means we are simply not going to work at a loss," it cited Novak as saying. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS