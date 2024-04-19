April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's GDP in 2024 is expected to grow at the same rate as in 2023, when it expanded by 3.6%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"Russia is careful with the budget balance. Public debt remains at a sustainably low level of about 15% of GDP, the budget deficit is about 1% of GDP, and the growth rate is expected to be at the same level as in 2023, 3.6%," Siluanov said.

On Monday Russian Economy Ministry official Lev Denisov said that the country's full-year GDP forecast could be revised upwards from an initial 2.3% due to the "strong growth of the economy" in early 2024.

