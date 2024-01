MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of Russia's central bank, has cancelled a scheduled appearance at an exhibition in Moscow on Tuesday.

No reason was given for her absence. The central bank declined to comment.

Nabiullina, who has led the Bank of Russia since 2013, had been due to speak at the 'Finance Day' forum at the Rossiya exhibition in Moscow. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)