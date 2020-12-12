Log in
Russian Direct Investment Fund : RDIF and Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan announce cooperation on the registration, production and distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine

12/12/2020 | 04:46pm EST
Moscow, December 4, 2020 - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan are pleased to announce a cooperation agreement designed to facilitate the registration, production and distribution of the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus - Sputnik V.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF, and Alexey Tsoy, Minister of Health of Kazakhstan, took part in the signing ceremony today.

Upon obtaining the regulatory approval, the production technology and the materials required for the production of 2 million doses of the vaccine will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

Currently, Phase III clinical trials have approval and are ongoing in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and a number of other countries, as well as Phase II-III being underway in India. Requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have come from more than 50 countries. Vaccine production for the global market will be undertaken by RDIF's international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and four other countries.

On November 24, the Gamaleya Center and RDIF announced positive results of the second interim data analysis of the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials in Russia's history, involving 40,000 volunteers. Interim trial results have once again confirmed the high efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus, which is based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. Evaluation of efficacy was carried out among volunteers (n = 18,794) 28 days after receiving the first dose (7 days after the second dose) of the vaccine or placebo upon reaching the second control point of the trial in compliance with the clinical trial protocol. The analysis demonstrated a 91.4% efficacy rate for the Sputnik V vaccine.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, commented:

'The agreement between RDIF and the Republic of Kazakhstan will help the country's population obtain access to a coronavirus vaccine with an efficacy of more than 91%, created using a proven and well-studied platform of human adenovirus vectors. The production of the Sputnik V vaccine, which will soon be launched in Kazakhstan, will reduce logistical costs and ensure the quick supply of the vaccine to clinics. Furthermore, the exchange of technological, scientific and medical experience and best practices between our countries will increase'.

***

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB1.9 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at rdif.ru

For additional information contact:

Arseniy Palagin Andrew Leach / Maria Shiryaevskaya
Russian Direct Investment Fund Hudson Sandler
Press Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133
Tel: +7 495 644 34 14, ext. 2395
Mobile: +7 916 110 31 41
E-mail: arseniy.palagin@rdif.ru

Disclaimer

Russian Direct Investment Fund published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 21:46:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
