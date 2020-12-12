Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian Direct Investment Fund : RDIF and RCIF participate in meeting of Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission for Investment Cooperation

12/12/2020 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moscow, December 10, 2020 - Delegations from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF), a private equity fund established by RDIF and China Investment Corporation (CIC), have participated in the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission for Investment Cooperation, which took place in a video-conference format.

On behalf of Russia, the Commission is headed by Andrey Belousov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, while the Chinese delegation is led by Han Zheng, Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China.

Over the course of the meeting, the Commission members discussed the investment, trade and economic cooperation. The Commission and the Russian-Chinese Business Advisory Committee (the 'Committee'), co-chaired by RDIF and CIC, are currently considering approximately 70 projects for a total value of $107bn. Since the inception of the Commission, RDIF and CIC, as co-chairs of the Committee, have played the leading role of coordinators for the collection, analysis, structuring and implementation of projects, acting as a key link in the development of economic and financial relations between Russia and China. RDIF and CIC advise on removing barriers to implementation of projects in Russia and China, as well as applying direct investment and project finance expertise to promote the Commission's projects and raise funding.

To date, RDIF and RCIF have invested over $500m in a number of projects of the Intergovernmental Commission. The investments will reach $6bn in total taking into account the funds attracted from international partners.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

'The investment cooperation between Russia and China is actively developing in several key areas. In particular, in July 2020, a $1bn Russia-China Technology Investment Fund was launched, which is already studying more than 10 projects worth $150m. Also in 2020, we successfully completed the creation of a joint $1bn Russia-China Greater Bay Area Fund alongside Guangdong Utrust Investment Holdings. Not only are we proactively developing the bilateral economic relations, but we are also cooperating in the fight against the main challenge to humanity at the moment - COVID-19. We are convinced that by joining efforts we will able to defeat the pandemic, implement our current tasks and start new projects for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and China'.

***

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB1.9 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at rdif.ru

Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) is a private equity fund aimed to generate competitive returns by investing in projects that advance bilateral economic cooperation between Russia and China. Further information can be found at www.rcif.com

For additional information contact:

Arseniy Palagin Andrew Leach / Maria Shiryaevskaya
Russian Direct Investment Fund Hudson Sandler
Press Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133
Tel: +7 495 644 34 14, ext. 2395
Mobile: +7 916 110 31 41
E-mail: arseniy.palagin@rdif.ru

Disclaimer

Russian Direct Investment Fund published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 21:44:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pNEW MAHALLA SYSTEM ON THE RISE : earnings of government officials will depend on locals' satisfaction with their work
PU
05:22pAUTHENTIC BRANDS PLOTTING DOUBLE TAKEOVER OF DEBENHAMS, ARCADIA : Telegraph
RE
04:46pRUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND : RDIF and Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan announce cooperation on the registration, production and distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine
PU
04:45pRUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND : RDIF and RCIF participate in meeting of Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission for Investment Cooperation
PU
04:15pUZAFI &NDASH; STATE INVESTMENT COMMITTEE OF RE : An online investment forum was held in Vienna “Regions of Central Asian countries”
PU
04:03pMcLaren selling minority stake in F1 team; deal to value it at £560 million - Sky
RE
04:00pEU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson is clear that any deal must respect fundamental position that uk will be a sovereign nation on jan. 1 - uk govt source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson "will leave no stone unturned in this process" - uk govt source
RE
04:00pBREXIT : Uk-eu talks are continuing overnight - uk govt source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says
2AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology
3The Best-Managed Companies of 2020 -- and How They Got That Way -- Journal Report
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Investors weigh blocked China companies as Sino-U.S. chill deepens
5With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ