Russian Direct Investment Fund : Single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine approved for use in Nicaragua

05/20/2021 | 09:50am EDT
Moscow, May 20, 2021 - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Nicaragua.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V. Sputnik Light demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered.

The data was obtained from Russians vaccinated with a single injection, having not received the second one for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021. An efficacy level of near 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines.

In February 2021, the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was also approved for use in Nicaragua under the emergency use authorization procedure.

To date Sputnik V has been authorized in 66 countries with total population of over 3.2 billion people.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

'Nicaragua is already using Sputnik V vaccine to protect the population. Emergency use authorization of Sputnik Light will help increase the range of anti-COVID tools of the country and advance with the vaccination campaign.'

Sputnik V and Sputnik Light have a number of key advantages:

  • Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021;
  • Efficacy of Sputnik Light is 79.4% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with the single dose vaccine from December 5, 2020 to April 15, 2021;
  • Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V;
  • The Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines are based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years.
  • Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.
  • The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.
  • There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.
  • The storage temperature of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light at +2+8 C means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.
  • The price of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world.

***

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB2 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

For additional information contact:

Alexey Urazov
Russian Direct Investment Fund
Director for External Communications
Mobile: +7 915 312 76 65
E-mail: Alexey.Urazov@rdif.ru

Andrew Leach / Maria Shiryaevskaya
Hudson Sandler
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Disclaimer

Russian Direct Investment Fund published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS