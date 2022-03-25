Russian FinMin says West will adapt to paying for gas in roubles

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia expects Western buyers of its natural gas to adapt to Moscow's decision to switch payments for its supplies to Russian roubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"Settlements in roubles as now more reliable than in foreign currencies," Siluanov said on state TV, adding that the move will have no impact on oil and gas revenues of the budget.

Siluanov also said that Russia has a mechanism that allows it to meet external debt liabilities under any circumstances.