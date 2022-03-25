Russian FinMin says West will adapt to paying for gas in roubles

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia expects Western buyers of its
natural gas to adapt to Moscow's decision to switch payments for
its supplies to Russian roubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Friday.
"Settlements in roubles as now more reliable than in foreign
currencies," Siluanov said on state TV, adding that the move
will have no impact on oil and gas revenues of the budget.
Siluanov also said that Russia has a mechanism that allows
it to meet external debt liabilities under any circumstances.
