Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says he was attacked with red paint

04/07/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov speaks with journalists in Moscow

(Reuters) - The Russian co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, was attacked on a train with red paint on Thursday, he said, in an apparent protest at his newspaper's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Muratov's Novaya Gazeta investigative newspaper last week announced it was suspending its online and print activities until the end of what Russia calls its "special operation" in Ukraine after a second warning from the state communications regulator.

Pictures posted by the newspaper on the Telegram messaging app showed Muratov with red paint on his head and clothes and around his sleeping compartment on a Moscow-Samara train.

"They poured oil paint with acetone all over the compartment. Eyes burning badly," the newspaper quoted Muratov as saying.

"Muratov, this is for you from our boys," the post quoted the attacker as saying.

Pressure against liberal Russian media outlets has mounted since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February, with most mainstream media and state-controlled organisations sticking closely to the language used by the Kremlin to describe the conflict.

Several opposition activists have reported threatening messages painted on the doors of their apartments.

Russia says its "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine from persecution.

Ukraine and critics in Russia have dismissed Kremlin claims of persecution and say Russia is fighting an unprovoked war of aggression. NATO and other Western allies have imposed stiff sanctions on Russia in efforts to put economic pressure on Russia over its invasion.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.19% 100.433 Delayed Quote.35.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.62% 77.5 Delayed Quote.12.08%
WTI -0.68% 96.258 Delayed Quote.34.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pAt least 2 dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack - hospital official
RE
03:11pAmazon objects to union's victory in Staten Island, alleging interference
RE
03:09pMoldova parliament bans pro-Russian ribbon despite opposition walk-out
RE
03:08pDonald Trump should be held in contempt of court -NY attorney general
RE
03:03pArgentina industrial output 8.7% in February vs a year ago -INDEC
RE
03:03pArgentina industrial output 8.7% in february vs a year ago -inde…
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.47% to Settle at $6.3590 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pSenate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
RE
03:01pBrazil's central bank chief sees 'very reasonable' investment inflow to Brazil in short term
RE
02:59pFactbox - Just how bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
3Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
4Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..
5Explainer-The Fed's 'QT' plan: Then and now

HOT NEWS