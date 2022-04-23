Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian Patriarch prays for quick end to Ukraine conflict but avoids criticising it

04/23/2022 | 08:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia conducts a service to consecrate a renovated cathedral in Rostov-on-Don

(Reuters) - The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, whose backing for Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine has dismayed many fellow Christians, said on Saturday he hoped it would end quickly but again did not condemn it.

At an outdoor service at Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral on the eve of Orthodox Easter, Patriarch Kirill splashed holy water onto loaves of colourfully decorated Easter bread known as kulichi and said many of them would be sent to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

"God grant that this Easter gift helps those who are involved in this difficult conflict to calm their hearts, minds, souls, so that internecine strife ends as soon as possible and the long-awaited peace reigns, and with it the piety of people and faith may be strengthened," he said.

Patriarch Kirill, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has previously made statements backing Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, a position that has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

While speaking on Saturday of the need for reconciliation, he did not question or criticise the military campaign.

"May the Lord first of all reconcile our people in Ukraine, in Donbas, where blood is still being shed," said Kirill, who like Putin believes Russians and Ukrainians are essentially one people.

"May the Lord heal the wounds inflicted on people, on the families that have lost their breadwinners, on the parents who have lost their children and on the children who have lost their parents."

The patriarch's support for Russia's military campaign, in which thousands of soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, has angered some within the Russian Orthodox Church as well as in churches abroad linked to the Moscow Patriarchate.

Russia says it is carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" the country. Ukraine and the West reject that as a baseless pretext.

Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, has dropped plans to meet with Kirill in June.

(Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aRussia renews assault on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
10:40aRussia renews assault on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
10:05aUkrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
RE
10:01aUkrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
RE
09:56aJapan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
RE
09:52aJapan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
RE
09:51aStrike causes chaos at Amsterdam airport as holiday begins
RE
09:32aSix people killed in blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital -ambulance official
RE
09:30aJapan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to US carrier
RE
09:22aJapan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to U.S. carrier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
2EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
3Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group
4Credit Agricole S A : Communique
5Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021 of Aluminum Corporation..

HOT NEWS