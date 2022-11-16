Advanced search
  News
  2. News
News
News 

Russian President Putin Open to Extending Ukraine Grain Deal, Turkey Says

11/16/2022 | 01:25am EST
By Jason Douglas


NUSA DUA, Indonesia-Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he is open to an extension of an initiative to allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea that is due to expire this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Black Sea grain initiative is aimed at easing food shortages in the developing world by ensuring grain from war-torn Ukraine can be shipped safely out of the country's ports to world markets. The deal, agreed by Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine, is also aimed at facilitating Russian exports of food and fertilizer after the country's economy faced sanctions following Ukraine's invasion.

At a news conference at a summit of Group of 20 leaders in Bali, Indonesia, Mr. Erdogan said discussions with the parties to the deal are ongoing but Mr. Putin had given him "green lights" in relation to an extension.

"I am of the opinion this will continue," he said, referring to the initiative. "It is important for this process to continue for the whole world."

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 0125ET

