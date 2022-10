"The international community has a responsibility to make clear that President Putin's actions are completely unacceptable," Blinken said in a statement.

"Now is the time to speak out in support for Ukraine; it is not the time for abstentions, placating words, or equivocations under claims of neutrality. The core principles of the UN Charter are at stake."

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)