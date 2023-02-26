Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew

02/26/2023 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows external damage believed to have caused a loss of pressure in the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft

(Reuters) - A Russian spacecraft on a mission to bring back to Earth a crew stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) has docked at the station, Russian space agency Roscosmos said early on Sunday.

The Soyuz MS-23, which lifted off from Baikonour space centre in Kazakhstan on Friday, is to bring back Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and U.S. astronaut Francisco Rubio in September.

The three had been due to end their mission in March. They were left stuck in space after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking two months ago. The Soyuz MS-22 ship is now to be brought back unmanned next month.

"Today at 03:58 Moscow time (00:58 GMT), the Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft docked to the Poisk module of the International Space Station in automatic mode," Roscosmos said on the Telegram messaging platform.

The Poisk module is a docking module at the ISS.

Yuri Borisov, chief executive of Roscosmos, said that the next space walk of the Russian cosmonauts at the station will take place in April or May.

The Soyuz MS-23 ship carried 429 kilograms (946 lb) of additional cargo to the station, needed to extend the astronauts' mission, Russian agencies reported.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:55pElon Musk accuses media of racism after newspapers drop 'Dilbert' cartoon
RE
03:35pU.S. warns China on sending any lethal aid to Russia
RE
03:21pTrump, other Republicans will have to pledge loyalty to 2024 presidential nominee -party chief
RE
03:16pRussian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew
RE
03:07pAustralian exporters rekindle China ties amid diplomatic thaw
RE
02:44pFactbox-Results so far from Nigeria's presidential election
RE
02:14pSouthern California braces for wind and rain after rare snowfall
RE
01:56pEsther Crawford, Chief Executive Of Twitter Payments, Is Out - Platformer Reporter Tweet
RE
01:56pEsther crawford, chief executive of twitter payments, is out - p…
RE
12:53pGermany to place order for backfilling howitzers months earlier than planned
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations
2Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
3Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
4French defence group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
5UK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland

HOT NEWS