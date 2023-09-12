According to the ministry, the plane was flying without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area.
TASS did not provide further details about the accident, including the fate of the crew.
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian Su-24 frontline bomber crashed on Tuesday in the southern Volgograd region during a training flight, TASS news agency reported citing the defence ministry.
According to the ministry, the plane was flying without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area.
TASS did not provide further details about the accident, including the fate of the crew.
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|94.7981 RUB
|+0.50%
|-2.03%
|-
|2379.91 PTS
|+0.82%
|+0.26%
|-
Goldman Sachs discloses short position in Philips after Dutch regulator review
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, Qualcomm, 3M...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.