MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian Su-24 frontline bomber crashed on Tuesday in the southern Volgograd region during a training flight, TASS news agency reported citing the defence ministry.

According to the ministry, the plane was flying without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area.

TASS did not provide further details about the accident, including the fate of the crew.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Jonathan Oatis)