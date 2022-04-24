Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian ambassador to U.S. says mission's work 'blockaded' - RIA

04/24/2022 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - People protest Russias war in Ukraine outside of the Russian embassy

(Reuters) - The working of the Russian embassy in Washington is "blockaded", with its bank accounts closed and staff receiving threats, state news agency RIA cited ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying on Sunday.

"The embassy is in essence blockaded by U.S. government entities. Accounts of our two consulates in Houston and New York have been closed by Bank of America," Antonov was quoted as saying.

"We receive threats both by phone and letters come... At some point even the exit from the embassy was blocked," he added.

Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Since then, Russian embassies in Europe have also come under pressure and more than 300 Russian staff have been expelled from European capitals, prompting Moscow to kick out foreign diplomats in response.

The Russian ambassador to Poland told Reuters last week that the blocking of his embassy's bank accounts last month could eventually prevent it from functioning, in which case Russia would halt the work of the Polish embassy in Moscow.

Western governments have imposed drastic sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to accuse them of frenzied Russophobia.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
08:30aSearch continues as 10 people from missing Japanese boat confirmed dead
RE
08:30aSearch continues as 10 people from missing Japanese boat confirmed dead
RE
08:30aUkrainian presidential adviser says Russian forces trying to storm Azovstal plant
RE
08:22aPope calls for Orthodox Easter truce in Ukraine war
RE
08:18aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms, Ukraine says
RE
08:18aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms, Ukraine says
RE
08:11aShanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry
RE
08:11aShanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry
RE
08:10aUkrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters
2Some Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources
3Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
4Alibaba's Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai d..
5Explosion at Nigerian illegal oil refinery kills over 100

HOT NEWS