Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian and Ukrainian pop stars join forces for charity tour

06/10/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GDANSK (Reuters) - Russian punk band Pornofilmy and Ukrainian pop-rockers Nervy are performing together on a charity tour entitled "Stand with Ukraine".

They say profits from the concerts, the latest of which took place in the Polish city of Gdansk on Wednesday, will be donated to organizations helping war-affected Ukrainians and used for the purchase of medical equipment.

The tour, which also features Russian rapper Face, was initiated by Nervy frontman Zhenya Milkovskyi, who was born in Pokrovsk, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, and had been living in Moscow since 2014 after signing with a Russian label.

"As soon as the war started, we immediately felt the urge to do something useful. And I think this is the most helpful thing we can do now," Milkovskyi told Reuters.

Milkovskyi was forced to leave Russia after making a series of posts on his social media networks condemning Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"I am now banned from entering (Russia) for 50 years. I'm Russia's enemy - don't know what it's really called - simply, an unwelcome person," he said.

Russia says it launched its "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and its allies call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression.

Russian band Pornofilmy have faced official hostility for their anti-war stance. The band's official page on Russian social network Vkontakte was blocked after a ruling by Russia's Prosecutor General's Office on June 2.

"Well, I think not all Russians support this war. I think many are afraid to set out their position, they assume nothing depends on them, and the system will chew them up and spit them out," said singer Volodia Kotliarov.

Russia's state pollster Public Opinion Research Centre says 72% of Russians support the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine.

Kotliarov said part of the band's motivation for joining the tour to help the victims of the war was the strong connection they had built with Ukrainian audiences.

"It seems to me that it was not us who came to this decision, but this decision has come to us," he said. "It was probably the only right thing to do in this situation."

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13pPeople who lost homes in New Mexico wildfire hope Biden can help
RE
02:11pBrazil raises about $6 billion in Eletrobras shares in world's No.2 offering of the year
RE
02:01pU.S. sugar ending stocks enough for only 7.6% of demand, says the USDA
RE
02:00pTrump says daughter Ivanka had 'checked out' on election issues
RE
02:00pRussian and Ukrainian pop stars join forces for charity tour
RE
02:00pU.S. Treasury posts smaller-than-expected budget deficit in May
RE
01:55pWhite House says Delta to ship UK baby formula starting June 20
RE
01:51pMaduro says Venezuela, Iran to sign 20-year cooperation plan
RE
01:51pAlgeria to honor all its gas commitment with spain - official…
RE
01:50pWhite Michigan policeman pleads not guilty in murder of Patrick Lyoya
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
3Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
4META : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Is tech losing its appeal?

HOT NEWS