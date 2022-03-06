Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian and Ukrainian weapons compete at Saudi defence show

03/06/2022 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A visitor checks an Armored Personnels Carriers at Ukrainian Military stand displaying the latest defense system at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH (Reuters) - As the tragic reality of war unfolds in eastern Europe, visitors to a defence show in Saudi Arabia were met with the surreal sight of seeing the latest Ukrainian and Russian military hardware competing for attention in pristine exhibition halls.

For Maxim Potimkov of Ukraine's state arms exporter and importer, standing alone amid his country's armoured vehicles, sales were the farthest thing from his mind.

"I came for this show because there has to be someone here and we have so much equipment here," he told Reuters. "There was expected to be 50-plus people from Ukraine."

Potimkov, from Kyiv, was travelling to Ukraine from a trade show in the United Arab Emirates when Russia launched its invasion last week, and he had to cancel his plans. Now back in the Middle East, he staffs a booth to promote Ukraine's Kozark 7 and Kozark 2M tactical armoured vehicles and anti-drone systems.

Meanwhile, in an adjacent hall, Russian weapons makers were displaying Moscow's hardware, including anti-aircraft weapons and air defence systems. Russian industry representatives, when approached by Reuters, declined to discuss economic sanctions imposed by the West in response to the war.

Hundreds of visitors at the defence show in Riyadh, including regional government, military and corporate officials, surveyed this exhibition of might from nations around the world even as residents of the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol experienced the dread power of such hardware at first hand.

Efforts to evacuate people from Mariupol - which has endured days of Russian shelling that has trapped people without heat, power and water - failed for a second day in a row on Sunday after a ceasefire plan collapsed.

Many arms-producing nations vie for influence and contracts from wealthy Gulf Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have moved to diversify their defence partners and want to develop their own industries..

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition, which includes the UAE, that has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen for seven years.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Aziz El Yaakoubi and Mohammed Benmansour; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED -1.46% 361.65 End-of-day quote.13.48%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -1.26% 4.0124 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aRussia says sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions
RE
10:36a'People's Convoy' truck protest drives laps around Washington
RE
10:36aEvacuation of Ukraine's Mariupol fails again, stranding civilians under siege
RE
10:36aGas pipeline in eastern Ukraine damaged by Russian fighting, local governor says
RE
10:22aMore than 3,500 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
RE
10:13aFive wounded after Russian forces fire at anti-occupation protest in Ukraine, says agency
RE
10:13aFive wounded after russian forces fire at protest in occupied so…
RE
10:09aU.S. top diplomat Blinken reassures Moldova amid refugee influx from Ukraine
RE
10:07aOil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays
RE
10:06aChina's President Xi reiterates grain security, urges for domestic dominance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls
2'The shops are gone': How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's..
3Russian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard..
4Global wheat price rise to cost Egypt additional 12 to 15 billion EGP -..
5Talk of Russian nuclear escalation is brinkmanship, says UK's Raab

HOT NEWS