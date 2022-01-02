Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

* Russian oil output up to 524.05 mln T in 2021
* Output seen rising further in 2022, 2023
* Russia plans to reach pre-pandemic oil output by May
* Analysts sceptical about the May target amid depletion of
fields
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russia's annual oil production
<C-RU-OUT> rose by more than 2% last year thanks to the easing
of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after
a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday.
Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million
barrels per day (bpd) last year, according to energy ministry
data cited by the Interfax news agency and Reuters calculations,
from 10.27 million bpd in 2020.
In tonnes, oil and gas condensate output increased to 524.05
million in 2021 from 512.68 million tonnes in 2020, but was
still below a post-Soviet record-high of 560.2 million, or 11.25
million bpd, seen in 2019.
According to Interfax, Russian oil exports outside the
former Soviet Union declined by 2.2% in 2021 to 214.4 million
tonnes. It also said that Russian natural gas output jumped by
10% last year to 762.3 billion cubic metres.
In April 2020, Russia agreed to reduce its oil production by
more than 2 million bpd, an unprecedented voluntary cut, along
with other leading oil producers and the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that
country's oil output is expected to rise further to 540-560
million tonnes (10.8-11.2 million bpd) in 2022, and to 542-562
million tonnes in 2023.
He has also said that Russia will restore its oil production
to pre-pandemic levels by May 2022, though the timeline has been
questioned by some analysts.
Many oil producers have reported they are almost out of
spare production capacity having reduced output in tandem with
other OPEC+ producers.
OPEC+ is now easing its output curbs, and in early December
agreed to stick to its plan to increase output in January by
400,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kim Coghill)