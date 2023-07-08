KYIV (Reuters) - Russian artillery shelling killed at least eight civilians and wounded 13 in Lyman in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Saturday, the military said,

The general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in its evening report, also said Russian forces had made unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Lyman sector. At least 10 towns and villages had been shelled.

Donetsk Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko had earlier reported shelling in Lyman at about 10 a.m., with a residential area hit in the small city. He said at least six civilians had died.

"A house and a shop were damaged. Police are working on the site," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The city of Lyman is a key railway junction in the eastern Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military said in its daily military update that it had repelled Russian troops' assault attempts near Lyman.

