Russian attack kills 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day

Local resident Sergiy lost his 11-year-old son in the strike. "We looked for him there in the ruins, and he was lying here. Nobody knew that he was here. Nobody knew" he said as he crouched next to his covered body.

President Zelenskiy's aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice. A boy was killed in the first attack when his house was hit by a missile and 21 people died later when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five carriages of a passenger train, he said in a statement.

Zelenskiy had warned on Tuesday (August 23) of the risk of "repugnant Russian provocations" on Independence Day, which by chance was also six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, touching off Europe's most devastating conflict since World War Two.