Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian attack kills 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day

08/25/2022 | 08:10am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Residents of the small town of Chaplyne, in Eastern Ukraine, mourned loved ones amongst the rubble of their destroyed homes.

Local resident Sergiy lost his 11-year-old son in the strike. "We looked for him there in the ruins, and he was lying here. Nobody knew that he was here. Nobody knew" he said as he crouched next to his covered body.

President Zelenskiy's aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice. A boy was killed in the first attack when his house was hit by a missile and 21 people died later when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five carriages of a passenger train, he said in a statement.

Zelenskiy had warned on Tuesday (August 23) of the risk of "repugnant Russian provocations" on Independence Day, which by chance was also six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, touching off Europe's most devastating conflict since World War Two.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aU.N.'s Bachelet calls on Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine
RE
03:35aCRH expects 10% profit rise this year after double-digit price rises
RE
03:34aHong kong's hang seng tech index up roughly 6…
RE
03:32aHong kong shares of alibaba and meituan up more than 9% each…
RE
03:30aChina to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list
RE
03:29aEuro bounces back above parity as investor sentiment improves
RE
03:20aForeigners net buyers in Japanese stocks for a third consecutive week
RE
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on malaysian ringgit firm most in…
RE
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on chinese yuan firm most since m…
RE
03:16aReuters poll - bearish positions hover at monthly highs on most…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EVS reports first half 2022 results
212/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Interim report H1 2022
3Delivery Hero : Half-Year Financial Report 2022
4Fortum Half-year Financial Report 2022: Second quarter dominated by Rus..
5East Timor expects Australia to back Greater Sunrise gas development vi..

HOT NEWS