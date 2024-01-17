Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said there were two strikes on the town of Chuhuyev, southeast of Kharkiv.
A woman employee of a heating and power plant was killed. Another person was injured.
Another Telegram channel overseen by the commander of the Kharkiv military garrison said the attack was carried out using S-300 missiles.
On Tuesday, two Russian missiles struck a residential district of Kharkiv, injuring 17 people.
The city is a frequent target of Russian attacks, but has not fallen into Russian hands over the course of Russia's 22-month-old invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)