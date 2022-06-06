Russian auto sales plunge 83.5% in May, another historic dive

June 6 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia plunged 83.5% in May
to another historic low, the Association of European Businesses
(AEB) said on Monday, as Western sanctions have decimated
Russia's auto industry with parts shortages and spiraling
prices.
Russia sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, and sales of new
cars have been falling since March as sanctions blocked main
supply chains. Last month, only 24,268 vehicles were sold, AEB
said. A year earlier, sales were six times greater.
Top western carmakers led by Renault either
suspended operations or left Russia since sanctions took effect.
The country's car industry depends on global supplies, and the
shortage of parts has shrunk production volumes several times
since Feb. 24.
According to Russian statistic agency Rosstat, car prices
have jumped nearly 50% since the start of the year, slamming
demand in a country where household incomes have declined while
inflation has been hovering near 20-year highs.
AEB did not provide a forecast for the Russian auto market
performance this year. In April, it forecast new car sales in
Russia to fall by at least 50% in 2022.
