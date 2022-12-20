Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russian banks bought 90% of OFZ bonds offered in November

12/20/2022 | 01:00pm EST
*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian banks snapped up 90% of the 1.3 trillion roubles ($18.7 billion) worth of OFZ treasury bonds sold at finance ministry auctions in November, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The Russian government has been borrowing heavily, as Moscow seeks to divert funds for its military campaign in Ukraine and as an oil price cap that could squeeze export revenues kicks in. ($1 = 69.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.07% 80.01 Delayed Quote.2.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 5.49% 69.625 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
WTI 0.27% 76.14 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
