May 28, 2024 at 04:30 am EDT

May 28 (Reuters) - Russian banks' profits increased to 305 billion roubles ($3.45 billion) in April, the central bank said on Tuesday, a 13% rise compared to March, mainly influenced by a drop in provisions.

The central bank said corporate and mortgage lending growth accelerated in April.

($1 = 88.3100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)