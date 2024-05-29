(Reuters) - Russian guided bombs killed two civilians in the eastern Ukrainian city of Toretsk on Tuesday and heavily damaged two apartment buildings, Donetsk regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Filashkin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Russian forces deployed three bombs in the city north of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk. Rescue teams were on site to determine the extent of casualties.

Photos posted by Filashkin and by Donetsk region prosecutors showed entire sections of the apartment buildings wrecked and rubble strewn in the street.

Donetsk prosecutors also said a Russian guided bomb injured six people in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, a town northwest of Toretsk.

The governor of southern Kherson region said Russian shelling killed a resident of a village north of the region's chief administrative centre, also called Kherson.

Prosecutors also said Russian shelling struck port facilities in the Black Sea city of Odesa.

Russia denies targeting civilian infrastructure, which may be considered a war crime.

Ukraine's military General Staff said Russian forces had launched 25 assaults and were trying to establish fire control throughout the length of the 1,200-km (750-mile) front line.

The heaviest fighting was in the Pokrovsk sector, northwest of Donetsk, it said.

The Ukrainian military published photos it said showed that an attack on Monday on the Russian-held city of Luhansk in the northeast targeted an airfield where a radar installation was deployed.

Russia-installed officials acknowledged two attacks in the space of three hours on Luhansk on Monday, but made no reference to an airfield or military installations and reported no casualties or damage.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts from either side.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksander Kozhukhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)