Russian brokerage Univer capital says it has asked cenbank to bail it out

03/28/2022 | 11:54am EDT
(Reuters) - Russian brokerage Univer Capital has asked the central bank to bail it out in order to protect investors' rights and prevent the firm and those who have funds invested with it from going bankrupt, according to an open letter from the brokerage.

The letter, seen by Reuters, was addressed to Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
