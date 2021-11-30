Russian cenbank to consider rate hike of up to 100 bps in December, says governor

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will
consider raising its key interest rate by up to 100 basis points
at its next rate-setting meeting on Dec. 17, Governor Elvira
Nabiullina said on Tuesday, as stubbornly high inflation was
close to exceeding forecasts.
The Bank of Russia has raised its key rate six times this
year, lifting it from a record low of 4.25%, as inflation, its
main area of responsibility, accelerated to a five-year high
above 8%.
Nabiullina said the central bank, which raised the key rate
by 50 basis points to 7.5% at its last board meeting in October,
has indicated the key rate could be raised by between 0 and 100
basis points by the year-end.
"We will be considering the decision within this range. But
it needs to be said that the inflation forecast now is close to
the upper boundary of our forecast. We will take this into
account," Nabiullina told reporters, referring to the December
rate-setting meeting.
The central bank has expected inflation, which it targets at
4%, to finish this year at 7.4-7.9%. Inflation was last seen at
8.05% as of Nov. 22.
Nabiullina also said recent volatility in the rouble, which
lost 8% of its value against the dollar in just four weeks, was
not the reason for suspending daily forex purchases for state
coffers as part of the budget rule.
Analysts did not rule out that the central bank could
consider suspending FX buying to ease pressure on the rouble,
the weakening of which threatens to boost inflation even higher.
Russians are scared of rising prices and Russia plans to
hold its key rate above 6% until at least mid-2023 to bring
inflation back down, the central bank has said.
Nabiullina said holding rates at the December board meeting
was the least possible scenario. Earlier on Tuesday, she said it
was premature to speak of lowering the 4% inflation target in
the future.
Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said lowering the target
would require even tighter monetary policy which would likely
have negative consequences.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Darya
Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)