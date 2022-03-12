Log in
Russian central bank decides not to reopen stock market trading next week

03/12/2022 | 11:46am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Saturday said it has decided not to reopen stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange from March 14-18, with the exception of some non-open-market transactions an transactions using the SPFI payment system.

It said the foreign exchange market, money market and repo market would open at 0700 GMT on those days. The bank said it would announce the operating mode for the following week at a later date.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RTS INDEX 26.12% 936.94 Delayed Quote.-41.29%
RUSSIA MOEX 20.04% 2470.48 Delayed Quote.-34.77%
