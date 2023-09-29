MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank has extended restrictions on transferring funds abroad for another six months, the regulator said on Friday.

Until March 31, 2024, Russian citizens and non-residents from "friendly countries" will still be able to transfer no more than $1 million or its equivalent in other foreign currencies to any accounts in foreign banks within a month.

Russia considers countries that imposed sanctions against it as "unfriendly".

