Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian central bank softens fx currency controls for all export focused companies

04/21/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 21 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had decided to extend measures to ease forex currency control measures for all Russian export-focused companies.

The mandatory sales of foreign currency earned by these companies remain in place, however the currency they receive after April 19 can now be sold within 60 days instead of the previous three days, the central bank said.

On Tuesday, the regulator decided to ease forex currency control measures for Russian export-focused companies outside the commodities and energy sectors. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:08pAnalysis-Growth slowdown fears temper bullishness on commodity currencies
RE
01:07pU.S. child vaccination rates dip during pandemic -study
RE
01:05pMoneyGram sued by U.S., New York over remittance transfers
RE
12:59pBig companies manage to pass on soaring costs to cash-strapped consumers
RE
12:57pGrowth slowdown fears temper bullishness on commodity currencies
RE
12:54pG20 agrees to set up global pandemic preparedness fund
RE
12:53pGlobal energy crisis, Russia invasion eclipse Biden climate goals
RE
12:52pGlobal energy crisis, Russia invasion eclipse Biden climate goals
RE
12:50pBiden unveils $800 million in new Ukraine military aid, to ask Congress for more
RE
12:48pRussian central bank softens fx currency controls for all export focused companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Chevron, Exxon, Netflix, Tesla...
2Nestle 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook
3China, HK stocks fall on virus, geopolitical risks; CNOOC shines
4French stocks lead gains on Macron hopes; upbeat earnings lift broader ..
5Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

HOT NEWS