Russian central bank softens fx currency controls for all export focused companies

April 21 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on
Thursday it had decided to extend measures to ease forex
currency control measures for all Russian export-focused
companies.
The mandatory sales of foreign currency earned by these
companies remain in place, however the currency they receive
after April 19 can now be sold within 60 days instead of the
previous three days, the central bank said.
On Tuesday, the regulator decided to ease forex currency
control measures for Russian export-focused companies outside
the commodities and energy sectors.
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Chris Reese)