COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A 53-year-old Russian citizen has been sentenced to three years in prison for an attempted $3.5 billion fraud against the Danish National Bank, Danish police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The man was arrested in October last year after he entered the National Bank with fake documents, claiming to be a representative from an investment company.

"The investigation has indicated that there were attempts of serious fraud and particularly severe document forgery, which the court agreed with," Magnus Petersen, assistant prosecutor from the Danish prosecution authority, said in a statement.

The man, who wasn't named, has been held in custody since his arrest last year. He will not appeal the sentence.

He will serve his time in Denmark, after which he will be deported and banned from returning to the country.

