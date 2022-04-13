Log in
Russian consumer prices up nearly 11% year-to-date

04/13/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
Russian 100-rouble banknotes are placed on a cashier's desk at a supermarket in Tara

(Reuters) - Weekly inflation in Russia slowed to 0.66% in the week to April 8 from 0.99% a week earlier, taking the year-to-date increase in consumer prices to 10.83%, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

In the same period a year ago, consumer prices rose 2.72%.

Prices on nearly everything from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones have risen sharply in recent weeks after Russia began on Feb. 24 what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

In March, consumer prices in Russia jumped 7.61%, their biggest month-on-month increase since January 1999, as the economy took a hit from sanctions and a record fall in the rouble, which has pared its losses since then.

The central bank, which targets annual inflation at 4%, cut its key rate to 17% from 20% on Friday and said future cuts were possible.

Inflation in Russia could reach between 17% and 20% this year, Alexei Kudrin, the head of Russia's audit chamber, said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters in late March had on average forecast 2022 inflation to accelerate to 23.7%, its highest since 1999.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
