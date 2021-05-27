Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian court fines Tiktok 1.5 million roubles for not deleting banned content

05/27/2021 | 09:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined Tiktok 1.5 million roubles ($20,425) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies.

It also fined Google 3.5 million roubles, adding to the 6 million roubles in fines it received on Tuesday.

($1 = 73.4400 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
