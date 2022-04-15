Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian crowd mourns Black Sea flagship after sinking

04/15/2022 | 03:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sailor looks at the Russian missile cruiser Moskva moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol

(Reuters) - Dozens of people gathered in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Friday to mourn the sinking of the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, a symbol, the crowd heard, of hope, revival and power until its demise.

Some embraced and others laid flowers in memory of the Moskva missile cruiser at a monument to the 1696 foundation of the Russian navy in the centre of Sevastopol, headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, said the ship sank while being towed in stormy seas after a fire caused by an ammunition explosion.

Ukraine said one of its missiles had caused it to sink.

Reuters was unable to verify the exact circumstances of the ship's demise.

"Even for those who have not been on it, the Moskva was a symbol for everyone, a symbol of our power, of our hope, of the revival of the fleet in the 1990s" following the collapse of the Soviet Union, said Reserve Captain Sergei Gorbachev, who spoke to the crowd in his naval uniform.

"There will be victories, there will be tragedies, but the memory remains," Gorbachev said.

The crowd, which included a number of people who served on the ship, stood in respectful silence. Some wore the ribbon of St. George, a symbol of the Russian military.

"The loss of every ship, especially a flagship, is a tragedy for all those tens of thousands of people who served there for over 20 years," said priest Georgiy Ployakov.

Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what it calls a "special operation".

(Writing by Conor Humphries in Dublin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pTexas governor announces deal with Mexican state expected to ease truck traffic jams
RE
04:30pAutos rebound fuels U.S. manufacturing output gain in March
RE
04:25pDeal with mexican state of tamaulipas paves the way for normal f…
RE
04:25pTexas will scale back inspections of trucks from mexico after de…
RE
04:23pSudan's Burhan gestures towards steps to ease tensions
RE
04:21pSudan's Burhan gestures towards steps to ease tensions
RE
04:17pWife of Putin ally held in Ukraine accuses Kyiv authorities of beating her husband
RE
04:15pRiots erupt in Sweden's Orebro ahead of right-wing extremist demonstration
RE
04:14pAutos rebound fuels U.S. manufacturing output gain in March
RE
04:14pRiots erupt in Sweden's Orebro ahead of right-wing extremist demonstration
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary..
2Analysis-Why Musk's Buffett-like playbook won't work on Twitter
3Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
4Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
5Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

HOT NEWS