July 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Kaspersky Labs will leave the United States, according to a pop-up seen by users on the anti-virus software maker's U.S. website, nearly a month after the Biden administration announced plans to bar sales of the company in the country.

Last month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans to bar the sale of anti-virus software made by Kaspersky in the country, citing security risks posed by Russia's influence on the cybersecurity company.

Kaspersky did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The government also slapped sanctions in June on Kaspersky's senior leadership, including the chief business development officer, chief operating officer, legal officer and corporate communications chief, citing cybersecurity risks.

CNN on Monday reported that Kaspersky Labs will "gradually wind down" its U.S. operations and lay off U.S.-based employees, starting July 20.

Kaspersky's U.S. website did not allow consumers to purchase any products, citing "purchase is unavailable for U.S. customers".

The new restrictions by the U.S. government on inbound sales of Kaspersky software, which would bar downloads of software updates, resales and licensing of the product, will come into effect on Sept. 29.

New U.S. business for Kaspersky are to be blocked 30 days after the restrictions were first announced on June 20.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)